New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: India is pouring condolence to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on February 6 due to multiple organ failures. Several legendary celebs, such as Gulzar, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Hema Malini, are sharing incredible memories they shared with the late singer. Among all is a playback singer and VO artist Chinmayi Sripada, who worked with her on the film Rang De Basanti, shared an unknown fact about her.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Chinmayi shared a throwback photo from the sets of Rang De Basanti and revealed that she loved photography and has a 'fantastic collection of cameras'. In the image, Lata ji can be seen taking pictures of AR Rahman and lyricist Prasonn Joshi while Chinmayi looks at them.

"That one time. Rang De Basanti. I dont think too many people know now that she loved photography. She’s said to have had a pretty fantastic collection of professional cameras and on this particular day she was talking about a new camera purchase too," the tweet read.

Here have a look:

That one time. Rang De Basanti.

I dont think too many people know now that she loved photography. She’s said to have had a pretty fantastic collection of professional cameras and on this particular day she was talking about a new camera purchase too 🥲 pic.twitter.com/wioGEaHoZ5 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) February 6, 2022

In her over a seven-decade career, she was honoured with several prestigious awards such as Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan, the Dada Saheb Phalke Award and several National Film Awards.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the singer at Breach Candy Hospital, issued a statement after Lata Mangeshkar's death. "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8.12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post #COVID19," Dr Pratit informed as quoted by news agency PTI.

