New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last today (February 6) morning after her health condition deteriorated on Saturday. The late singer's mortal remains have arrived at her residence, Prabhukunj and soon after several Bollywood celebrities visited the legendary singer's home to pay their last respects.

Shraddha Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan, along with his daughter Shweta, Bhagyashree, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and others, were spotted arriving at her residence.

Here have a look:

Asha Bhosle and Aditya Thackeray were also snapped at Lata Mangeshkar's residence. Check out below:

Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan mourned the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. He wrote,"She has left us... The voice of a million centuries has left us .. her voice resounds now in the Heavens ! Prayers for calm and peace ..(sic)."

Anupam Kher even penned an emotional note on Twitter in the beloved memory of Lata Mangeshkar. "It is often the biggest smile hiding the saddest heart!" I could feel @ashabhosle Ji's sense of loss of her beloved sister through her sad smile! For me too it was therapeutic to talk to her about #LataDidi. We shared some smiles & some tears. #Sisters #Legends #Music," he tweeted.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92. The last rites of the late singer with full state honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30 pm today.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv