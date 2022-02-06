New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday, February 6 left us all for her heavenly abode. She died at age of 92 at the Candy Breach Hospital, Mumbai. Lata Ji was famously known as the 'Nightingale of India'. In her long, glorious career she lent her voice to many songs but ' Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' was special of all. The song written in Hindi by Kavi Pradeep, composed by C. Ramchandra, and sung by singer Lata Mangeshkar commemorates Indian Soldiers who had died in the Sino-Indian War in the year 1962.

On January 27, 1963, two months after the war, as part of the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi, singer Lata Mangeshkar had performed in front of an audience that comprised President S Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and many distinguished guests.

The song and her Melodious voice left tears in eyes of Many including Pd. Jawaharlal Nehru. Here's the Story behind What made 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' song so special and how it became so popular:

The idea of 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' came to Kavi Pradeep when he was taking a walk along Mahim beach in Mumbai. He was deeply moved by the casualties of war. While walking, he got inspired and borrowed a pen from another walker and wrote the opening stanza of the song on a piece of foil that he ripped out from his cigarette pack.

A few weeks later, Pradeep was approached by producer Mehboob Khan to write a song for a fundraiser scheduled to be held at the National Stadium in New Delhi. Pradeep accepted the offer but did not reveal any details of the song he planned to write. He recruited music director C. Ramchandra to write the music and asked Lata Mangeshkar to sing the song.

Reportedly, due to some misunderstanding between Ramchandra and Lata, Asha Bhosle was chosen as the singer by the music director. However, Pradeep felt no one other than Mangeshkar could do justice to it and so he personally convinced her to sing it.

In the first live performance of the song, Nehru was moved to tears and he said "Those who don't feel inspired by Aye mere Watan Ke logo don't deserve to be called a Hindustani."

One-off Thing to Signature Tune: Lata Ji on 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon'

As per reports, When Pandit Jawahar had asked Lata Ji," Are you going to go back to Mumbai and sing Ae mere Watan Ke logon?' She had replied that "'No, it was meant to be a one-off thing."

But when she went back to Mumbai after the event in Delhi, the song had already created a buzz among the fans and it was receiving much love and appreciation. Over the nights, news broke how Former Prime Minister Pd. Nehru was moved by 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' and broke down.

'The song became a rage', It created a wave of emotions in people and among those who sensed a sense of sacrifice and sympathy towards the Indian Soldiers who martyred in the Sino-Indian War.

Recalling the song in 2013, Mangeshkar stated that she never expected the song to be so successful, saying, "Since it was not part of a film, I thought it would have a limited impact. Ae Mere Watan Ke logon became my signature tune. No show of mine, no concert or event is complete until I sing it."

Posted By: Ashita Singh