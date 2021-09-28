New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar turned 92 years old on September 28. Lata Mangeshkar is considered one of the greatest singers of India. The 92-year-old singer has rendered over 100- songs so far and has won many awards including Bharat Ratna and France's Legion of honor.

On her special day birthday wishes poured in for her from across the nation. Many celebrities and well-known singers posted birthday wishes for the 'Nightingale of India'.

A 100 trees for the legendary Lataji on her birthday 🙏🙏🙏Radio sun rahi thi , aapke 70’s ke gaane baj rahe the , aapki aawaz ko sunkar aisa laga jaise ,phoolon ki baarish ho rahi hai , jaise Gangaji beh rahi hai🙏🙏🙏🙏😇😇😇💖💖💖🌼🌼🌼🎶🎶🎶 with much love and respect . pic.twitter.com/P3n9hro1BA — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) September 28, 2021

Actress Juhi Chawla took her Twitter to post a birthday wish for the legendary singer. The actress lauder her beautiful voice and wrote, " 100 trees for the legendary Lataji on her birthday Radio sun rahi thi , aapke 70’s ke gaane baj rahe the , aapki aawaz ko sunkar aisa laga jaise ,phoolon ki baarish ho rahi hai , jaise Gangaji beh rahi hai with much love and respect ."

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @mangeshkarlata tai, the voice that touches every heart, Not a single day in my life goes without listening to your songs. May Lord Ganesh bless you with a long and healthy life. 🙏🙏 #GoddessOfMusic 🎻🎼🎹🎤 pic.twitter.com/imc4DgD62X — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 28, 2021

Ace film-maker Madhur Bhandarkar also extended his birthday wish for the legendary singer and wrote, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @mangeshkarlata tai, the voice that touches every heart, Not a single day in my life goes without listening to your songs. May Lord Ganesh bless you with a long and healthy life. #GoddessOfMusic”.

Wishing the iconic nightingale of India @mangeshkarlata a very Happy Birthday! 🙏🙏 Saal Giraah Mubaarak Lata Didi #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/u9AkV5Ckp1 — Amjad Ali Khan (@AAKSarod) September 28, 2021

Composer Amjad Ali Khan extended his wishes on 'India's Nightingale' birthday and wrote, "Wishing the iconic nightingale of India @mangeshkarlata a very Happy Birthday! Saal Giraah Mubaarak Lata Didi #LataMangeshkar."

Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility & passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi’s long & healthy life. @mangeshkarlata — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2021

From the political fraternity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Lata Mangeshkar as she ringed into her 92nd year. PM Modi addressed the legendary singer as 'Lata Didi' and wrote, "Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility & passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi’s long & healthy life. "

Chief Minister of Maharashtra took his Twitter to praise Lata Mangeshkar's 'Golden voice' and wished her for long life." Happy birthday to you. Your golden voice has filled the world of music. May your energy and blessings always inspire us. I wish you long life and healing," he wrote.

Here's wishing the legendary singer a very Happy Birthday!

