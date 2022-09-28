Lata Mangeshkar Birthday: PM Modi Dedicates 40-Foot Veena In Ayodhya As Tribute To The Legendary Singer

Late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar would have celebrated her 93rd birthday on September 28. To mark the special occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to the veteran vocalist and announced that a special chowk in Ayodhya will be named after Lata Mangeshkar on Wednesday.

Taking to his Twitter account, PM Modi shared a tweet on Lata Mangeshkar’s 93rd birthday anniversary. “Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. There is so much that I recall…the innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection,” the tweet read.

Adding that a special tribute will be given to the iconic singer on her birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “I am glad that today, a Chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons.”

In February this year, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced that a chowk in Ayodhya will be named after the Bharat Ratna awardee. A stunning 40-feet-long and 12-metre-high veena sculpture weighing 14 tonnes has now been installed at the intersection in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh ahead of Lata Mangeshkar’s birth anniversary and has been made by Padma Shri awardee Ram Sutar. The intersection will now be known as ‘Lata Mangeshkar Chauraha’ is situated at the banks of the Saryu river and has been developed at an estimated cost of Rs 7.9 crore.

Fondly known as the ‘Queen of Melody’ and the ‘Nightingale of India,’ Lata Mangeshkar was born on September 28, 1929, and began her career at the early age of 13 back in 1942. She recorded over 1000 songs in Hindi films as well as sang in over 36 regional and foriegn languages, in a career spanning over seven decades.

PM Modi will be virtually inaugurating the chowk on September 28 while Union minister G Kishan Reddy will be present in Ayodhya to attend the event.

As a tribute & in honour of the legendary singer Late Smt Lata Mangeshkar Ji, the famous Naya Ghat crossing of Ayodhya will be named as 'Lata Mangeshkar Chowk'.



Taking to his Twitter, the Union Minister informed about the development, “As a tribute & in honour of the legendary singer Late Smt Lata Mangeshkar Ji, the famous Naya Ghat crossing of Ayodhya will be named as ‘Lata Mangeshkar Chowk’. Will join Hon Uttar Pradesh CM Shri @myogiadityanath Ji tomorrow, 28th September, 2022 at the inauguration ceremony,” he tweeted on World Tourism Day.”