Lata Mangeshkar 1st Death Anniversary: ‘Ae Mere Watan’ To ‘Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh’; 5 Timeless Songs Of Legendary Singer

Today marks a year of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s demise. The veteran artist, won several accolades and awards during her career spanning over 7 decades and was also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 after staying in the hospital for weeks. The veteran singer sang in over thirty-six Indian languages including Marathi, Hindi, and Bengali. In foreign languages, Lata Mangeshkar sang in English, Indonesian, Russian, Dutch, Nepali, and Swahili.

Veteran songwriter Gulzar once said that “there is a Lata Mangeshkar song for every occasion and festival.” And rightfully so. To mark her 1st death anniversary, take a look at these 5 timeless songs sung by the ‘nightingale’ of India to honor her legacy:

Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh (Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai)

Lata Mangeshkar crooned this song in 1960 which was filmed on Meena Kumari and Rajkumar. The song was regarded as one of the most popular songs of the veteran singer.

Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon

This patriotic song is enough to leave you teary-eyed. The song, penned by Kavi Pradeep, was written to commemorate Indian soldiers who died during the Sino-Indian War in 1962.

It is said that the then Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru’s eyes welled up after listening to the track.

Lag Ja Gale (Woh Kaun Thi?)

This haunting melody sung by Lata Mangeshkar in 1964) was composed by Madan Mohan and lyrics by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan and still gives goosebumps to its listeners.

Jiya Jale (Dil Se)

AR Rahman composed this chartbuster song in 1998 for Lata Mangeshkar, making it one of the biggest hits of the veteran singer’s career. The song was picturised on Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan.

Tujhe Dekha To (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol lip-synced this romantic track sung by Lata Mangeshkar along with Kumar Sanu. The song became a sensation amongst the audiences and was dubbed as a romantic anthem.