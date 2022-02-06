New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Renowned playback singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away today (February 06) at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The legendary singer was 92 and was tested positive for Covid-19. Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital on the 8th of January. The singer breathed her last at 8.12 am, said Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her, adding that she died due to multi-organ failure. The legendary singer has given various super hits and was also rewarded with the country’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.

Lata Mangeshkar, also known as the Nightingale of India, was born on September 28, 1929. Lata Mangeshkar was the eldest of five siblings. She started singing when she was 13 and stepped into the music industry in 1942. The legendary singer had a glorious career of over seven decades where she bagged various awards including three National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards, two Filmfare Special Awards, and Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.

After the news of her demise, tributes from various sectors poured in for the 'Nightingale of India'. Though several pictures of the Lata Mangeshkar are available over the internet, here we bring you some of the rare pictures of the legendary singer.

Lata Mangeshkar was born to Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and his wife Shevanti. Lata's father Pandit Deenanath was a respected Natya Sangeet musician and Hindustani classical vocalist. The legendary singer lost her father at the age of 13. She started her career with the help of a family friend when she recorded her first Hindi song in the year 1943.

Lata Mangeshkar got her breakthrough in 1948 with Dil Mera Toda, Mujhe Kahin Ka Na Chhoda. The singer had a glorious career of over seven decades in which she had crooned over 30,000 songs in different Indian languages.

Lata Mangeshkar spent her last few years at the Prabhukunj building at Peddar Road, Mumbai. After getting admitted to the hospital, the singer was being treated for both pneumonia and COVID-19. People across the country are saddened because of her demise. The last rites of Lata Mangeshkar will take place at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen