Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter and expressed his grief on the demise of legendry singer Lata Mangeshkar who died at the age 92 after testing positive for COVID-19. Sharing a picture with her, PM Modi stated that his meetings with Mangeshkar would always remain "unforgettable".

"I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," read PM Modi's post.

"I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he added.

Mangeshkar was being treated at the Breach Candy Hospital for the last 29 days after she had tested positive for COVID-19. On January 8, she was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital. Even after recovering from COVID-19, she was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday (February 5).

A two-day national mourning has been announced to be observed in memory of Mangeshkar. Her funeral will be held this evening at 6.30 pm with full state honors. As a mark of respect for the legendary singer, the national flag will fly at half-mast for two days.

Widely considered as one of the greatest and most influential singers in India, Mangeshkar's contribution to the Indian music industry in a career spanning seven decades has gained her titles such as the Nightingale of India and Queen of Melody. Mangeshkar had recorded songs in over thirty-six Indian languages and a few foreign languages, though primarily in Hindi and Marathi. She also received several accolades and honors throughout her career.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha