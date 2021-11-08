New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's quite common that people make fake profiles of celebrities on social media. But lately, there have been cases of fake celebrity IDs on dating apps with their photos and details. And the same happened with Lara Dutta, yes, she recently came across her fake profile on a random dating app and was flooded with memes and questions regarding the same.

Taking to her official social media handle, the actress shared a video to issue a clarification that all of it is actually not true. In a 2-minute long video, she said "So since yesterday my feed has been absilutely flooded with some memes and some messages. I don't know they've been telling me that I have a profile on some kind of dating app. So, it's been absolutely crazy and trying to answer people one by one and tell them what the truth really is. So I thought it is better to go online and clarify it with you right here right now that I am not on any dating app, have never been and I am not on anyone right now either."

Clarifying that she doesn't have anything against online dating Lara further added, "Not that I have anything against dating apps, I think it's an absolutely fantastic way for people to connect and meet each other. I have no issues with dating apps but I am personally not on any dating app at the moment guys so for all the memes that are doing the rounds out there, I'm very amused to see most of them but there's not much truth in them."

That's not all, the ex-miss universe went on to tease about an announcement which she will make soon.

Take a look at Lara Dutta's Instagram video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

For the unversed, Lara Dutta is actually Lara Dutta Bhupati and is married to ace tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi. The couple also has a daughter named Saira Bhupati.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Dutta was last seen in Akshay Kumar's BellBottom and her role as Indira Gandhi was well received by the audience.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal