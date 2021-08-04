Lara Dutta is playing the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Bell Bottom' which is all set to release on August 19. Scroll down to see the reactions from Twitterati.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer film 'Bell Bottom' is a hot topic of discussion right now after its trailer has been released late on Tuesday (August 3). Yes, the trailer of the film has been doing rounds on the internet and that is not just because fans are eager to see Akshay Kumar but also because everyone was stunned to see Lara Dutta as Indira Gandhi.

Yes, the actress' glimpse in the trailer was enough for everyone to talk about her overall look. Her makeover as the former Indian Prime Minister of India has stumped people and netizens can't help but gush over Lara. Fans are loving her new look so much that they have taken a screenshot of her appearance from the video and have started sharing it online.

The actress' stills from the trailer have gone viral on social media and have even sparked reactions from all over. The make-up and the transformation of Lara for this role is commendable. Be it a stripe of white hair in the middle of her head or the prosthetics used on her face and especially the nose, everything is making her look like a ditto copy of Indira Gandhi.

After seeing Lara Dutta's look, her make-up artist is also being highly appreciated on social media. People are demanding to give National Award to the make-up artist.

Take a look at the Twitter users' reaction here:

Give this makeup artist a national

award in advance..

Did anyone noticed??

She is #laradutta 😲😲

Phenomenal work 🙏🏻🙏🏻🔥🔥#BellBottomTrailer pic.twitter.com/X8VPDcNEug#LaraDutta — Debojit Nath (@Deb22dn) August 4, 2021

Makeup of @LaraDutta Is unbelievable man! Makeup man deserves huge round of applause!

She must have given her best in that role. Just Incredible! #BellBottom #LaraDutta #BellBottomTrailerOnTheWay pic.twitter.com/5IFoFW8eBB — Ankit Khiladi 😎 (@AnkitTheKhiladi) August 3, 2021

OMG this is #LaraDutta our Miss Universe😱😮.. she nailed it.. looking forward for this movie..

#BellBottomTrailer pic.twitter.com/56xyul28d6 — Aishwarya Muraleedharan (@Aishwar46954977) August 3, 2021

'Bell Bottom' will be the first big-budget film to be released in theaters amidst COVID-19. It will also be released on August 19 and will also be available in 3D. Earlier, this Akshay Kumar starter was supposed to hit the theaters a few months ago but due to the pandemic, the release date of the film had to be pushed further.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, Jackky Bhagnani and more will be seen in important roles.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal