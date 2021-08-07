Actress Lara Dutta's father, Wing Commander L.K. Dutta, was in the Indian Air Force and flew the late PM Indira Gandhi. Scroll down to read more in detail.

As soon as the trailer of Bell Bottom hit social media, it became a sensation among netizens. And people from all over couldn't help but gush over Lara Dutta's look as former PM Indira Gandhi. Her transformation as the late Indian Prime Minister surprised fans and how.

Talking about the same, Lara even shared a trivia and recalled her family's connection with Mrs. Gandhi. She told that her father, Wing Commander L.K. Dutta, was in the Indian Air Force and had flown the late prime minister. He was the one who used to fly the plane for Indira Gandhi whenever she would travel across the country for her official visits.

Lara even revealed that while preparing herself for the character of the former PM, she used to turn to her father for references. As quoted by Mid-day she said, "I had a personal reference point. He gave me so many inputs on the way she would interact with people, her demeanour, that really helped me."

The former Miss Universe revealed that it took almost three hours for the makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad to transform her into Mrs Gandhi's look.

Talking to IANS Lara said, "We started off creating an entire mould of my face and then making prosthetic features. We did it as early as the end of June last year. We started working on just creating the prosthetic features and putting them together."

She further added, "Getting her hairstyle, which was such an iconic part of her a getting all of that in place was quite an effort. Once everything was ready, it took me three hours to transform into Mrs Gandhi and about an hour before coming back to Lara."

Lara Dutta took to her official social media handle to share her transformation journey into Indira Gandhi. in the video, she can be seen undergoing a makeover to get into the skin of her character. Captioning the post Lara wrote, "Never had I imagined portraying a personality this pivotal & when I saw how this transformation translated on the screen, everything felt surreal & worth it.✨ Can’t wait for y’all to watch my performance in #BellBottom on the big screen in 3D on 19th Aug."

Meanwhile, talking about Bell Bottom, the film will release on August 19. Apart from Lara Dutta, it also stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and more in pivotal roles.

