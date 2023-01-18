Lara Dutta Reacts To Harnaaz Sandhu’s Sartorial Tribute At Miss Universe 2022; Says ‘Good Luck..!’

Harnaaz Sandhu, the pride of India and Miss Universe 2021, is the third India to gain the title after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta. Bringing back the crown to India after 21 long years, Harnaaz paid her tribute to the former Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen and Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta in her sartorial choice.

Harnaaz Sandhu walked the Miss Universe 2022 stage as Miss Universe for the last time, before passing on the crown to R'Bonney Gabriel as the new Miss Universe. At the event, Harnaaz Sandhu grabbed everybody's attention with her black gown, featuring Miss Universe holders from India Lara Dutta, and Sushmita Sen.

As soon as she went on the stage and the media captured her walk, Harnaaz Sandhu's gown started making rounds on the internet. On Wednesday, she penned an emotional note of her Miss Universe journey and keenly paid tribute to the two iconic women who inspired her 'dream gown.'

Taking to her Instagram, Harnaaz Sandhu wrote, "It's my purest honor and gratitude to represent my incredible country at Miss Universe. For my final walk as reigning Miss Universe, I couldn't thank @officialsaishashinde and her team enough for making this dream gown come true!"

She further wrote, "A huge tribute to these two incredible women from India you have been making our country proud since becoming Miss Universe. Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta, I truly adore you both a lot…this one's for you and India."

Former Miss Universe Lara Dutta also reacted to the post and commented, "May you always shine bright like the diamond you are!! Stay your humble, amazing, strong self sista!!! Here's looking at you kid!!!!! Good luck for all that's yet to come!"

Earlier, Lara Dutta had wished her the best of luck for her journey ahead, which she wrote on her Instagram stories after the Miss Universe 2022 pageant came to an end. She wrote, "Wishing Harnaaz Sandhu the brightest road ahead!! Am sure she's going to blaze her individual, glorious path."

The recent pageant took place in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States, where Harnaaz Sandhu got emotional as she gave her final walk on the Miss Universe stage reigning as Miss Universe.

Although, she tripped a bit on the stage, but kept her confidence on point as she kept cheering at the crowd and ended her walk gracefully.