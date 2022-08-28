Lara Dutta Is 'Keeping It Real' As She Flaunts Her No Makeup Face | See Pic

Bollywood actor Lara Dutta is on the path to embracing her inner true beauty. The actor took to her Instagram account and shared two pictures of herself where in one she can be seen without makeup, and in another, she can be seen all decked up.

Taking to Instagram, Lara wrote a long post where she explained that she is keeping it real, and she also emphasised that no one wakes up looking all glam and decked up. However, there are days when a person has to let their skin breathe and embrace the true meaning of beauty.

Sharing the post, Lara wrote, “Keeping it real!!! This was me at 7 pm tonight, right after a killer workout that wiped me out!!! The next image is me 2 hours later, ready to head out to celebrate my fraternity. What’s the point??? Just that it’s important to know that none of us wake up looking like the way we do in the numerous glam photos you see of us!! It takes a small village to get us there!! In my case, hairdresser extraordinaire @clarabellesaldanha, my trusty makeup pouch, and favorite, jewelled tone colour. No matter how your days been, it’s important to get dressed and show up- for yourself."

Take a look at the picture here:

Lara's post seemed to inspire plenty of people online, and comments filled with support for the actor poured in. While a fan wrote, “This is true.” Another commented, “Love your authenticity.” Another comment reads, “Fabulous in both. Thanks for inspiring women to be themselves. With or without makeup.”

For the unversed, Lara Dutta is a former Miss Universe as the actor won the beauty pageant in 2000. In 2003, Lara made her debut in the Bollywood industry with Andaaz. After this, the actor never turned back and featured in several films including Masti, No Entry, Bhagam Bhag, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Partner, Housefull, Chalo Dilli, Don 2, Singh Is Bliing, and many others.

Apart from movies, Dutta also made her OTT debut in 2020 with Disney+Hotstar's Hundred. The actor portrayed the role of ACP Saumya Shukla. Lara was last seen in Kaun Banegi Shikhrawati, which premiered on ZEE5.