Lalit Modi’s Latest Changes To Insta Profile Trigger Breakup Rumours With Sushmita Sen

Ever since Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and IPL Founder Lalit Modi made their relationship official, all eyes have been set regularly on any headline related to the couple. Earlier, they attracted the limelight for their relationship and now they are in the headlines for breakup rumours that are surfacing on social media.

Recently, Lalit Modi changed his bio and profile picture on his Instagram handle, which led to speculation of separation from Sushmita.

On Tuesday morning, his Instagram profile had a different profile picture, and the sentence mentioning Ms Sen's name was dropped from the bio. "Founder @iplt20 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE - Moon (sic)," it read this morning. His profile now features his solo picture with a national flag filter.

Earlier, On July 14, Lalit Modi shared a series of photos with Sushmita Sen, announcing that they were in a relationship. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my # better-looking partner @sushmitasen47-a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER."

Apart from the announcement of their relationship, he also updated his Insta account. Lalit uploaded the picture with Sushmita as a profile photo and also wrote "finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47," in his bio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

After the duo announced their relationship, Sushmita was subjected to massive trolling. A section of the internet also tagged as a gold digger. She had replied to her trolls with a perfect reply.

Meanwhile, Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl, whom she met through Instagram in 2018, but broke up with him last year. She is the mother of two adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah.

On the other hand, Lalit was previously married to Minal Sagrani, whom he married in October of 1991. They had two children together -- son Ruchir and daughter Aliya. Lalit is also a stepfather to Karima Sagrani, from Minal's first marriage. Unfortunately, Minal lost her life to cancer in 2018.