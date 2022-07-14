  • News
Lalit Modi, Ex-IPL Chairman, Announces 'New Beginning' With Sushmita Sen

Lalit Modi, former IPL chairman, on Thursday announced a "new beginning" with Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen.

By Aalok Sensharma
Updated: Thu, 14 Jul 2022 08:51 PM IST
Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen (Image Courtesy: Twitter -@LalitKModi)

Lalit Kumar Modi, former chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Thursday announced a "new beginning" with Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen. However, the 56-year-old clarified that he and Sen are not married yet, but are dating each other. 

"Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," he tweeted while sharing some pictures of the two.

"Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," he said in another tweet.

Modi had left India in 2010 amid investigations into tax evasion and money-laundering. Since then, he has been staying in London.

Talking about Sen, she is a single mom to two daughters - Renee and Alisah. The 46-year-old, who was last seen in web series Aarya, had adopted Alisah and Renee in 2000 and 2010, respectively.

More to follow...

