Lakshmi Manchu On Doing Intimate Scenes With Co-Star Honey Rose In Mohanlal's Monster: ‘I Was Like, Oh My God’

Mohanlal’s Monster left the audiences and critics impressed with its solid narrative. The film helmed by Vysakh, also starred Lakshmi Manchu and Honey Rose, whose intimate scenes in the film were widely talked about.

Opening up about her experience of playing a lesbian in ‘Monster’, Lakshmi Manchu said the response she received ranged from being extremely positive to negative. The actor told News18 in an interview, “The response has been from ‘how could you do that?’ and people closing their eyes to me becoming their latest crush. I’ve heard it all.”

The actor, who also filmed lip-lock scenes with co-star Honey Rose in the film added that the scenes were no cakewalk for her. “I really didn’t think that it would be as difficult as it turned out to be. I’ve no inhibitions when it comes to doing an intimate scene be it with a girl or a boy. But when I had to do what I had to do in Monster, it wasn’t easy and I was like, ‘My god!’” Lakshmi Manchu was quoted as saying in her interview with News18.

Lakshmi Manchu also spoke about why she chose to do the film and made her believe in performing the scenes for the film. The actor said in her interview, “I would’ve said no to this movie if these characters were just two killers. If it had a Charles Shobraj kind of a feel, I would have said, ‘Get lost!’ But in Monster, the intimacy portrayed was for a genuine reason. They were in love and it was pure, innocent and genuine love they shared ever since they were kids. Nobody is born a monster. The society creates them,”

‘Monster’ released theatrically on October 21, 2022 has now premiered on OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar as well. Alongside Mohanlal, Honey Rose and Lakshmi Manchu, the film also stars Sudev Nair, Siddique, K. B. Ganesh Kumar, Lena, Johny Antony, Jagapathi Babu.