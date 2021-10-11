New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Lakme Fashion Week ended on October 10 and the grand finale of the week-long fashion event featured diva Kareena Kapoor Khan as the muse of designer Gaurav Gupta. The stunning Kareena Kapoor Khan as show stopper of the five fay fashion event brought the glamour to curtain down walk at the Lakme fashion week.

Kareena in a strapless gown from Gaurav Gupta's latest collection 'Redefine' looked like an absolute goddess. For many years Kareena the brand ambassador of Lakme has turned show stopper for Lakme Fashion Week, the fashion extravaganza is incomplete without her presence in it.

Take a look at her Pictures here:

Take a look at the ethereal pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan at LFW 2021 here:

Kareen looked divine in the dress, she paired her look with a center-parted sleek hair updo, contoured cheekbones, well-defined eyebrows, plum lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, shimmery eye shadow, and glowing skin.

While speaking at the event Kareena said, "If I had my way, I would be in a kaftan right now too. Perhaps you will see me in one on the runway next time.” Kareena had almost spent her entire second pregnancy in kaftans for comfort."

The actress in structured white shimmery gown turned many heads with her oh-so-gorgeous avatar. The Ra. One actress never seized the moment at the ramp with her personified aura.

Kareena had walked the ramp for Sabyasachi's winter-festive 2016 show in the sixth month of her first pregnancy and again for designer Anita Dongre after a month-and-a-half of giving birth to Taimur. And now, she turned showstopper for Gaurav Gupta after eight months of her second baby Jeh's delivery.

Talking about Lakme Fashion Week, many stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Divya Khosla Kumar, among others featured in this years event.

Posted By: Ashita Singh