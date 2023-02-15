Lady Gaga Unveils Her First Look As Harley Quinn In 'Joker 2', Fans Call It 'Best Valentine's Day Gift' | See Here

Ever since it was announced that Lady Gaga will be the new Harley Quinn in the Joker franchise, fans were excited to see her look from the film. The makers have finally unveiled the first look of Lady Gaga from Joker 2 on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

In the picture, Lady Gaga can be seen with Joaquin Phoenix, who will reprise the role of Joker. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Folie à Deux", which means "Madness for Two".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

The first teaser of Joker was released in August 2022 when Lady Gaga was announced as Harley Quinn. The teaser starts with the music of the song 'Cheek To Cheek' by Fred Astaire. We are introduced to the characters of Phoenix and Lady Gaga with their silhouettes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips)

In previous films, Margot Robbie played the role of Harley Quinn which is still considered iconic.

It is currently undetermined if Margot Robbie will return as Harley Quinn or not. However, she said that she wants a love story between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. She told ComicBook.com, "I have been pushing for that for years. I cannot tell you how hard I’ve been pushing for that. I want it too."

She was also asked if she wants any actress to play the role of Poison Ivy and she said, "Honestly… I always picture like Poison Ivy in the comics. I don’t really actually picture an actress doing it."

Joker is based on a DC Comics character and is set in 1981 in the fictional city of Gotham. The movie revolves around Arthur Fleck, who is a failed clown and aspiring comedian. His descent into insanity inspires a violent countercultural revolution against the wealthy in a decaying Gotham City.

Joker was released in 2019 and also won the Best Original Score award at the Oscars. Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix won Academy Award for Best Actor.

Apart from Phoenix, the movie also starred Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham, and Marc Maron. Joker: Folie à Deux will release on October 4, 2024.