'Ladkiwale' Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Look Regal At Sidharth-Kiara's Wedding | See Pics

Shahid Kapoor shares a good friendship with Kiara Advani after the two starred opposite each other in Kabir Singh. Shahid attended Kiara and Sidharth's wedding as well with his wife Mira Rajput. Mira took to social media and shared the pictures from the wedding.

Sharing the pictures with Shahid, Mira wrote, "Ladkiwale. Warm, intimate and so special! Congratulations @kiaraaliaadvani & @sidmalhotra."

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on Febrauary 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer in the presence of their friends and family. In the caption, the couple wrote the dialogue of their movie Shershaah. "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," the caption reads.

The couple has also posted a video from their wedding in which Kiara can be seen making an entrance and dancing for Sidharth. For the video, they chose the song 'Ranjha' which is from their movie 'Shershaah'.

Sharing the story behind choosing this song, The Wedding Filmer wrote, "Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on ‘Ranjha’, which is their song. “But it’s a sad song!” I argued. “But it’s our song!” She maintained! So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone’s dreams came true!"

Kiara wore customised kaleeras at her wedding with K and S initials on them and also paid tribute to Sidharth's late pet Oscar. The designer Mrinalini Chandra shared the picture of the kaleeras and explained the meaning behind it. She wrote, "Our signature love story kaliras for the beautiful @kiaraaliaadvani was all sorts of magical! Amidst stars, moon, couple initials & butterflies, there is a thoughtful dedication to a beloved pet, a favourite travel destination, a little love & mischief."

Before their wedding, Sidharth and Kiara neither accepted nor denied their relationship.