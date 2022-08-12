Laal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan Box Office: Aamir Khan-Starrer Performs Decently; Akshay's Film Struggles On Day 1

Aamir Khan's much-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha has finally hit the theatres and it has been given a thumbs up by the audience. Now, according to the BoxOfficeIndia report, the film has collected Rs 10-11 crore net on day one of its release. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar starring Raksha Bandhan which clashed with LSC, recorded a low opening in theatres. As per the box office, it only managed to collect Rs 8 crore on the first day of its release despite being a holiday.

Laal Singh Chaddha also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh picked up numbers has managed to score in double digits because of the same. As per Box office India, Hindi circuits did not perform at all and really need a miraculous turnaround, but the film can do reasonable business in the metros over the extended five-day weekend.

Meanwhile, Raksha Bandhan showed more improvement than Laal Singh Chaddha as the day progressed but this had more to do with the fact that it was doing better in the belts where Raksha Bandhan was a holiday.

Raksha Bandhan stars Akshay Kumar as Lala Kedarnath, a snack shop owner, who has taken an oath to get his four sisters married before he can marry his girlfriend, played by Bhumi Pednekar. Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sahejmeen Kaur play Akshay's sisters in the film. It has been directed by Aanand L Rai.

Laal Singh Chaddha is written by Atul Kulkarni and stars Kareena Kapoor as the lead opposite Aamir's titular character and is directed by Advait Chandan. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya. It is an official remake of the Academy Award-winning 1994 Hollywood movie 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks.