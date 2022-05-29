Ahmedabad | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Laal Singh Chaddha is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of 2022. Ever since the announcement of the film, there has been a lot of excitement amongst the audience as it will be Bollywood star Aamir Khan's comeback movie after Thugs of Hindostan in 2018. The makers of the film have left no stone unturned to promote the film. The trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha was launched at a grand level at the IPL 2022 final.

Take a look at the trailer:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

Aamir Khan announced the news of the trailer launch on social media. he wrote, "The #LaalSinghChaddha trailer will be launched on 29th of May in the most awaited T20 cricket final to be hosted by none other than #AamirKhan. The trailer will play in the first innings during the second time out, on @starsportsindia & @disneyplushotstar".

Ahead of the trailer release, the director Advait Chauhan shared a behind the scene picture with Aamir Khan. He also penned a heartfelt note for Aamir. He wrote, "Aamir sir taught me how to fish and then he gave me a fishing net and now he has given me a fishing boat! Every now and then he gave me some free fish as well."

Apart from Aamir Khan, the movie also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie will hit the theatres on August 11, 2022. It is the official remake of Tom Hanks' film Forrest Gump.

Posted By: Ashita Singh