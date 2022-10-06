Laal Singh Chaddha Sold Exclusive OTT Rights To Netflix For THIS Amount | Read

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ released on OTT giant Netflix on October 6. The movie started streaming silently on the digital platform and the announcement was made by the makers after the movie was made available to the public.

Amid the hush-hush release of the Aamir Khan-starrer, fans started wondering the reason behind the sudden release of the film. According to several reports, it is being said that the move by the makers was well thought. ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ makers did not want the film to face backlash and boycott calls the way the film's theatrical release did.

Notably, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was brutally trolled all over social media and a huge trend of hashtag ‘BoycottLaalSinghChaddha’ trended widely on Twitter. Thus, the makers decided that it was best to silently release the film.

Made on a budget of a staggering sum of Rs 180 crore, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ failed miserably at the box-office. The film managed to collect roughly around Rs 56 crore at the box-office and was dubbed a flop by critics and trade analysts.

According to reports, Aamir Khan offered to sell the OTT rights for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ to OTT giant Netflix for a sum of Rs 150 crore, but the digital streaming platform refused the offer and settled on a deal of almost half the same. Reportedly, Netflix bought the rights to ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ at a cost of around Rs 70 to 80 crore.

Starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is directed by Advait Chandan. The movie has been bankrolled by Viacom18 and Aamir Khan Productions. The film released in theaters on August 11, 2022 and clashed with Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is an official Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Oscar award-winning film, ‘Forrest Gump’ and was recognised by the Academy for being a ‘faithful and honest’ adaptation.