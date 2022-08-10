Laal Singh Chaddha Review: Film's Direction Impresses International Media Not Aamir Khan's Acting

As Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is ready to hit the Indian theatres, the first reviews for the movie are out and according to the international movie reviews, the movie appears to be a promising affair. The movie is a remake of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump' which had Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Proma Khosla of Indie Wire felt that the Advait Chandan directorial “stands on its own” despite being a remake of a Hollywood classic. The critic, in her review, wrote, “Instead of a box of chocolates or the obvious Indian equivalent, the film takes things a step further, adding strong depth and resonance to what could otherwise have been an unremarkable adaptation.” She added, “Laal Singh Chaddha measures its emotional beats tactically, deploying poignant punches sporadically throughout.”

Fred Topel of United Press International, however, is impressed with the movie. "Laal Singh Chadda is faithful to Forrest Gump from the floating feather to the plot structure. Since the history is less vital to the narrative, it gives the story itself more weight, with some new thematic context," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Carlos Aguilar of The Wrap doesn't seem much impressed with Aamir's acting. in his review, he wrote, “Not that Tom Hanks’ performance as Forrest could ever be hailed as a paragon of subtle acting, but Khan’s interpretation of the character borders on parody. The exaggerated facial expressions and laughter read as disparagingly theatrical, even if that’s not their intent.”

“What remains troubling about the essence of the premise, regardless of its language and cultural context, is that it insinuates the protagonist’s disposition for good and kindness derives from his cognitive disability, assuming that neurotypical people would never behave with such human decency and placing a halo of inherent sainthood on Laal," he added in his review.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor are all busy promoting their movie. The duo was last seen sharing the screen in 2012 in Talaash: The Answer Lies Within.