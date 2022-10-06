Laal Singh Chaddha OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Aamir Khan's 'Forrest Gump' Remake

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor khan’s highly anticipated film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has arrived on OTT platform. The official remake of the multiple Oscar-winning film, ‘Forrest Gump’ has been directed by Advait Chandan and released in cinemas on August 11, 2022.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’’s official digital streaming rights were bought by OTT giant Netflix. The film, which failed to impress the audiences, has been released by Netflix India.

In a surprise move, the movie’s OTT release has been preponed. ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is now streaming exclusively on Netflix India in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu from October 6. Taking to their Twitter handle, Netflix India announced the development. “Keep your p̶o̶p̶c̶o̶r̶n̶ golgappas ready because Laal Singh Chaddha is NOW STREAMING!”

Take a look:

Keep your p̶o̶p̶c̶o̶r̶n̶ golgappas ready because Laal Singh Chaddha is NOW STREAMING!😍🪶 pic.twitter.com/KTcDwiJAfA — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 5, 2022

Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ landed in several controversies days before the release of the film. Minting just Rs 12 crore at the box-office on its opening day, the film failed miserably at the box-office. The much-anticipated film received mixed to negative reviews amid boycott calls on social media from netizens.

Amid the boycott calls, Aamir apologized to the audiences and requested them to go and watch the film. “If I have hurt anyone by any means, I regret it. I don’t want to hurt anyone. If someone doesn’t want to watch the film, I’d respect their sentiment. I’d, however, love for people to go watch the movie because it’s our labour of love. A lot of people have worked hard on this film, and I hope people like it,” said Aamir.

Also starring Naga Chaitanya, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was the official remake of the Tom Hanks film ‘Forrest Gump’ and was recognised by the The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science (AMPAS) as a ‘faithful’ Indian adaptation.

“Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth’s sweeping story of a man who changes the world with kindness receives a faithful Indian adaptation in Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarni’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ feat. Aamir Khan in the role made famous by Tom Hanks,” the California-based institution said in a statement.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is now streaming on Netflix.