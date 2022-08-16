'Laal Singh Chaddha' Makers Dismiss Reports Of Money Loss As Aamir Khan-Starrer Performs Low At Box Office

Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' was one of the most anticipated films of 2022 as the actor made a comeback to Bollywood after 4 years. However, Laal Singh Chaddha's box office collection is lower than expectations and also clashed with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan at the box office. Earlier, it was reported that some distributors asked the producers for monetary compensation because of the losses they reportedly suffered. However, distributors of Laal Singh Chaddha have completely dismissed the rumours.

Viacom 18 is the production house behind the film and dismissed the reports of any loss because of the film. “There are no external distributors, it’s being distributed by V18Studios, and no money is lost in the first place. The film is still running in theatres both in India and internationally. This is baseless speculation," Ajit Andhare, CEO of Viacom 18, was quoted saying by the Times of India. Laal Singh Chaddha has not been able to reach the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office despite the extended weekend.

Earlier, Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha was trending on social media and Aamir Khan expressed his sadness over the trend before the release of his film. "Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That's not the case. Please don't boycott my film. Please watch my film," Aamir said as quoted by India Today.

Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan were released on the same day. Both the films have earned comparatively less than expected.

Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.