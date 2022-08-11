  • News
  • Entertainment

Laal Singh Chaddha First Review: Netizens Laud Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor-Starrer, Call It 'Masterpiece'

Laal Singh Chaddha First Review: Initial reviews of the much-talked-about film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' poured in and netizens called the film

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 12:16 PM IST
Minute Read
Laal Singh Chaddha First Review: Netizens Laud Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor-Starrer, Call It 'Masterpiece'
File Picture

It is a big day for Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor as their much-talked-about film has hit the big screens today (August 11). The movie is a remake of an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. Aamir's film clashes with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan as both the films hit the big screens on the same date.

Since the movie hit the box office now, netizens have started to pour in. Aamir Khan is famous for his perfection in films, and this time as well, the movie has won millions of hearts as positive reviews for the film are pouring in. People who watched the early show of the film have declared the movie a masterpiece.

Despite the massive controversy over the film and #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trending on social media for a long time, Aamir has spellbound people with his acting skills.

Also Read
Independence Day 2022: From Shershaah To Raazi, Patriotic Movies To Watch..
Independence Day 2022: From Shershaah To Raazi, Patriotic Movies To Watch..

Take a look at netizen's reactions on the film here:

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.