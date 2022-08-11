Laal Singh Chaddha First Review: Netizens Laud Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor-Starrer, Call It 'Masterpiece'

It is a big day for Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor as their much-talked-about film has hit the big screens today (August 11). The movie is a remake of an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. Aamir's film clashes with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan as both the films hit the big screens on the same date.

Since the movie hit the box office now, netizens have started to pour in. Aamir Khan is famous for his perfection in films, and this time as well, the movie has won millions of hearts as positive reviews for the film are pouring in. People who watched the early show of the film have declared the movie a masterpiece.

Despite the massive controversy over the film and #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trending on social media for a long time, Aamir has spellbound people with his acting skills.

Take a look at netizen's reactions on the film here:

Watching #LaalSinghChaddha



Blockbuster 💥 osm movie acting next level my review 4/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐



Crying & Crying !!! Oh god. #AamirKhan Love you 😪🙏 — PRABHAS 👑💘 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@_INDIA_96) August 11, 2022

#LaalSinghChaddha what a film full of emotions and acting level of amir khan on its peak — shabbir khan 🇮🇳 (@Shabbir16851344) August 11, 2022

#LaalSinghChaddha is the best movie experience I have had in a very long time. I laughed, I cried & I was left in awe. Movie of the week, movie of the month, movie of the YEAR. Aamir Sir, take a bow! #AamirKhan — Anshuman Jha (@theanshumanjha) August 10, 2022