New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aamir Khan suffered a rib injury while shooting for an important section of his upcoming film Lal Singh Chadha. Mr Perfectionist suffered extreme physical exertion due to constant running but he continued working with pain killers to complete the schedule on time as there were special arrangements made for it. “While shooting for some action sequences, Aamir khan suffered a rib injury. However, this did not stall the shoot of the film. The actor just took stock of his condition and in no time resumed shoot by popping some pain killers,” India Today quoted a source as saying.

A few days back, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture from the last schedule of the film Laal Singh Chaddha. She shared a photo alongside her co-actor Aamir Khan and wrote, "In the caption, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course."

Even after so many barriers, the crew managed to complete the shoot on time. Kareena further added, "Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again."

The last schedule of the film was shot in Delhi and it was wrapped up in the planned time. Both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan are known for their dedication and sincerity on sets. Two of the most experienced actors of this generation, Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan misses no chance to impress the audience with their exemplary performances but their off-screen hardwork and passion are the cherry on top.

Posted By: Srishti Goel