Laal Singh Chaddha BO Collection: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Reach Expected Growth On Day 3

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's much-talked-about film Laal Singh Chaddha finally hit the big screen on August 11. The film has shown a little growth at the box office on Saturday and the film's total three-day earning was recorded as Rs 27.1 crore. On day three the film collected around Rs 8.75 crore. The film is an official remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump and also features Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan clashed with the same release date as Laal Singh Chaddha.

It was expected that the movie will register an improvement of around 20 per cent on day 3. According to a report on Boxofficeindia.com, the movie was expected to witness a growth of at least 40 per cent on Saturday. However, nothing like that happened and only 20 per cent of the rise was seen in the box office numbers. Further, the report also claimed that states and UTs including Delhi, UP, and East Punjab helped in contributing around 40 per cent growth. However, the total tally is completely opposite in other states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh expressed his concern over the performance of the film at the ticket counters. He also mentioned that it is important for the film to do better from Saturday to Monday.

“#LaalSinghChaddha falls flat on Day 2... Drop at national chains... Mass pockets face a steep fall... 2-day total is alarmingly low for an event film... Extremely crucial to scoring from Sat-Mon... Thu 11.70 cr, Fri 7.26 cr. Total: ₹ 18.96 cr. #India biz. Note: #HINDI version,” he tweeted.

About the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

The movie is helmed by Advait Chandan. He is the same director who directed the film 'secret superstar'. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. The movie features Kareena Kapoor as Laal's childhood love Rupa, and Mona Singh as his mom. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya marked his Bollywood debut with the movie.