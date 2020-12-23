Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy is quite active on social media and keeps treating her fans with her alluring pics. Here

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Gold actress Mouni Roy who rose to the fame with Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin enjoy a massive fan following on social media. She is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses of TV world with a complete package of style, wonderful personality and amazing acting skills that can make anyone's heart skip a beat.

The Brahmastra actress is quite active on social media and never the away from showing off her well-toned figure, every now and then she keeps setting her fans' heart ablaze with her soaring hot pics. Recently, taking to her social media handle 35-year-old actress dropped some alluring throwback pictures of herself that are simply unmissable.

From adorning black bikini to radiant summer gown, in the pics, Mouni can be seen stealing everyone's hearts with her dazzling looks. Sharing her dreamy getaway pics, Mouni captioned it as, "La dolce vita" which means "the sweet life".

Here have a look:

A few days ago, Mouni stunned everyone at Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards 2020, in a pink top with balloon sleeve and matching flared pants. The actress made everyone's head turned with her gorgeous appearance at the red carpet. Taking to Instagram she posted the pics in the same out fir and captioned it as, "Don't steal my food!!!!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, the stunning actress made her debut in Bollywood alongside Akshay Kumar in Gold and since then there was no looking back for the actress. She went on to give a stellar performance in Romeo Akbar Walter co-starring John Abraham and Made in China co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Boman Irani among others. Now the actress will be seen essaying antagonist role in Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan, among others. It is said to be Dharma Productions' costliest project so far.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv