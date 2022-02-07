New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have welcomed their second baby in the world. They are parents to a newborn baby boy. Kylie delivered her second baby on February 2, 2022, and broke the news on social media on Monday.

Kylie took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her little bundle of joy and also hinted that a 'He' that is a baby boy has arrived with a blue heart. Sharing the Photo Kylie wrote, "2/02/2022".

The 24-year-old billionaire with her 30-year old baby daddy shares a 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. In the picture shared by Kylie, Stormi's hand can be seen holding her little brother's hand.

Upon the arrival of the second baby Kylie's sisters also expressed their happiness and commented on her post. Kim Kardashian congratulated her by dropping an emoji of Baby angel along with a blue heart emoji while Khloe Kardashian also sent love for the new baby with a series of blue hearts.

Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner commented, "Angel Pie." Travis Scott also reacted to the post by posting brown heart emojis.

Interestingly, Kylie's second baby arrived just a day after her daughter Stormi's birthday. A day earlier Kylie had shared an image of her, Travis, and Stormi to wish Stormi a happy birthday. Sharing the pic she captioned it, "our baby is 4 🤍 happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world."

The 24-year-old millionaire confirmed in September last year that she and Travis were expecting their second baby with a sweet video. Meanwhile, Kylie and Travis Scott have been dating since 2017, but haven't revealed any marriage plans yet. Kylie Jenner owns a make-up brand of her own name 'KYLIE' cosmetics.

Posted By: Ashita Singh