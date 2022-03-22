New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Billionaire Kylie Jenner has changed her son's name and it is no longer Wolf. Kylie recently uploaded a series of posts dedicate to her newly born son and revealed that they (Kylie and Tarvis) have changed thier son's name because the name doesn't fit him.

Taking to Instagram, Kylie Jenner wrote, "FYI OUR SONS NAME ISN’T WOLF ANYMORE," she wrote. "WE JUST REALLY DIDN'T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM."

Jenner added, "JUST WANTED TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE."

She had also posted some pictures of her, Travis, Stormi, and her newly born baby. Sharing one set of pictures, she captioned it, "TO OUR SON".

Take a look at pictures here:

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner also shared unseen footage from her pregnancy and son's birth on social media. The YouTube video, titled 'To Our Son', captures most of Kylie's Cosmetics mogul's second pregnancy, including her very first doctor's appointment.

At the time, Kylie had just learned that she was "days away ... from a heartbeat."

The video also includes Kylie's giraffe-themed baby shower for her son and a brief interview with Travis Scott's mother, who gushed that she is "so happy that (Kylie) is the mother" of her grandkids.

At the time of the birth, Kris Jenner excitedly shouted in the video, "He's out!" as Kylie said, "Hi, buddy!"

Watch the video here:

"Oh, my gosh. Your son is here!" Kylie then told Scott, who said, "What's up, boy? What's up, big boy?"

Kylie and Scott, who have been dating on and off since Coachella 2017, are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

Kylie gave birth to Stormi on February 1, 2018, after a very secretive pregnancy. Four years and one day later, she welcomed her son on February 2, 2022.

Posted By: Ashita Singh