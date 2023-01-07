Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Call It Quits Once Again Days After Spending New Year Vacation Apart: Report

Hollywood couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split after rekindling their romance in February 2020, according to a source by Us Weekly. The insider told, "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there."

"This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents," the insider went on to state.

The news of their breakup came after Kylie took her and Travis Scott's 4-year-old daughter Stormi on a New Year's getaway to Aspen, Colorado. The duo was accompanied by Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, and Stassie Karanikolaou. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kylie shared some of the pics from her vacation with her daughter Stormi and friends.

The first pic shared by the beauty mogul saw her driving a car, she looks gorgeous in a beautiful fur coat, while in one of the pics, Stormi could be seen looking out through the car's window at a deer, while in another pic, Kylie is seen enjoying in between the snow and the last pic has her clicking a picture with her model-friend Hailey Bieber.

Kylie and Travis earlier broke up on October 1, 2019. According to TMZ, the couple was trying to make things work for a little bit but ended up breaking. But, in February 2020, the duo rekindled their romance in February 2020.