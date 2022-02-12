New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Model and TV star Kylie Jenner recently welcomed her second child with rapper Travis Scott. And now, the model revealed the name of her second born. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul took to her social media and uploaded a story in which she wrote the name of her newborn.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kylie posted an Insta story for fans revealing the name of a second baby. Kylie wrote, "Wolf Webster" in bold letters and dropped a heart emoji. Kylie posted the story at midnight and shocked her fans.

Apart from that Kylie also uploaded a post where her daughter Stormi can be seen holding the hand of the newborn. She tagged Travis in the post. The couple has a four-year-old daughter Stormi.

Back on September 08, 2021, announced her pregnancy and shared a video montage on her Instagram. The video begins with a clip of the positive pregnancy test. Kylie dropped a heart emoji and a pregnant woman emoji as the caption and also tagged Travis Scott's Instagram handle.

At the end of the video, Kylie's daughter Stormi can be seen Kylie Jenner's baby bump. Soon after the post was uploaded, Kylie Jenner's family and friends flooded her post with congratulatory messages.

While mom Kris Jenner wrote, "Crying all over again, what a special and amazing blessing and gift God has given you!" sister Kourtney Kardashian commented: "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister". On the other hand, Khloe Kardashian wrote: "Awwwww." and Kendall Jenner wrote: "I can't handle it."

On Kylie's work front, the model is part of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality family show. Kylie has her own makeup company called Kylie Cosmetics which she started in 2015. Back in 2018, Kylie and Travis were blessed with baby girl Stormi. Kylie and Travis began their relationship in 2017.

