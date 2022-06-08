New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kylie Jenner never shies away from Boldness and the fact is known to the world and her 325 million Instagram users. The 24-year-old billionaire wore a nipple-printed bikini and took the entire internet by storm. The beauty mogul even posted pictures of ‘n*ked bikini’ on social media and wrote ‘Free the Nipple’. Kylie found a way to post such explicit photographs on the internet and make noises with them.

She wore a ‘n*ked bikini’ with nipples printed on it from the French couturier Jean Paul Gaultier’s creation. It was the trompe l’oeil 'n*ked bikini' top printed with an image of bare breasts, designed by the French fashion house. In her latest post, Kylie just urged to find ways and free women breasts.

Soon after Kylie posted her pics, fans and netizens started losing their mind while some fall for the illusion this 24-year-old Kardashian sister created. One fan wrote “YOOO you gotta put a warning. Thought I pressed the wrong app.”Another wrote, “Woke up and chose shock value.”

Others just couldn’t believe the post and wrote, “Not going to lie this terrified me.”

The bikini is part of a co-ord set and the bottoms of the same aren’t pictured. Part of the latest collection of the French fashion house, the swimsuit line is created in collaboration with stylist Lotta Volkova. Some of the other pieces in the latest collection, include long-sleeve nylon tops printed with a woman’s bare chest and a n*ked full-length bodycon dress. The same also cost a whopping USD 325.

Meanwhile, Kylie has been spending her time in Utah, United States. She also has been sharing the pictures from her latest getaway on Instagram regularly. Earlier, in a silver bikini, Kylie sizzled in Utah’s heat. She styled her swimsuit with black sunglasses and accessorised her look with some big bold silver ring stack.

In another picture shared by Kylie, looked like a Martian as the outfit donned by her only added to the illusion. Sharing the picture on Instagram Kylie added to the caption, “brb (be right back) went to mars.”

Posted By: Ashita Singh