Fans of Alia Bhatt have recreated some epic dialogues of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Scroll down to watch the videos

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi's teaser is creating a buzz on social media platforms. The teaser, which was released on the eve of ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday, showcases Alia in a never-seen-before avatar. After watching the teaser, movie buffs are now eagerly waiting to see the film. However, before that, some of the actress' fans have recreated her dialogues on the Instagram reel.

The fans have taken some of the best dialogues from the teaser, such as Kuwari Aapne Chhoda Nahi Aur Srimati Kabhi Kisi Ne Banaya Hi Nahi, Gangu Chand Thi Aur Chand Hi Rahegi, Izzat Se Jeene Ka, Kisi Se Darne Ka Vai, Naa Police Se, Naa MLA Se, Naa Mantri Se, Naa Bh*dwo Se, Kisi Ke Baap Se Nahi Darne Kaa, among few others.

On seeing the videos of her fans trending, Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared them on her story. She applauded her fans for their efforts in recreating the dialogues.

Here have a look at her fans' videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roshni Sony •Influencer (@roshni_ansaari)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moyek tayeng (@moyek_tayeng)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jess (@jess51_16)



Talking about her film, Alia will be seen essaying the role of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a powerful owner of a brothel in Kamathipura, Mumbai. The film is based on a chapter of a book titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai, written by prominent author Hussain Zaidi.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and Indira Tiwari in pivotal roles. Ajay Devgn will also be seen essaying a cameo role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial. For unversed, Ajay will be reuniting with the director after 22 years, that is, after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

The actor commenced the shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi today. Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story to announce the same. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 30, 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv