KWK 7: 'Vijay Deverakonda' Makes Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor Blush In Latest Promo Of KJo's Show | Watch

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is back with a bang as the very first episode of Karan Johar's show featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was one the most-watched episode in the show's history. Now, Karan Johar Tuesday has shared a teaser of the second episode of KWK 7 that features 'Glam Girls' Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Karan wrote, "Two of my favourite girls at their unfiltered best! Get ready for episode 2 of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming from July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar!"

In the latest promo, Karan, Janhvi and Sara welcome all with Sara Ali Khan's signature style 'Namaste Darshako'. Then KJo asked Sara to reveal his latest crush to which the actress firstly refused to answer and then said 'Vijay Deverakonda'. his leaves Janhvi Kapoor in splits. When Karan tells the Dhadak actress that he sees Vijay with her, Sara asks Janhvi if she likes him too. Interestingly, in the last season, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about her fondness for Vijay on the Koffee couch.

The promo took an interesting turn when Karan asks Sara to reveal why her ex is her ex to which she replied with 'Because he is everyone's ex'. Here, Sara is most likely talking about Kartik Aryan as the two were reported to be dating while their 'Love Aaj Kal Shoot'.

Earlier, Karan Johar had called Koffee With Karan's Couch a 'Couch Of Manifestation'. In an interview with India Today, Karan said, “I call this couch the couch of manifestation. I was like telling Kriti (Sanon) the other day, I said just say a name! Because Katrina (Kaif) on this couch said that she thought she would look good with Vicky (Kaushal), then Vicky collapsed and then the next thing we know is that they are married. Sara (Ali Khan) mentioned Kartik (Aaryan) and they started dating. Alia (Bhatt) has mentioned Ranbir (Kapoor) season after season and she is married to him today and is going to have his beautiful baby. So it’s fantastic that this couch has actually manifested so many relationships.”