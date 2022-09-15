KWK 7: Varun Dhawan Reveals Arjun Kapoor 'Slides In Other's DMs'; Anil Kapoor Reacts

One of the most iconic chat shows Koffee With Karan season 7, is down with 11 episodes. The recent episode of the chat show featured Jugjugg Jeeyo co-stars Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Needless to say, the wait for the latest episode was worth it as both actors made some juicy revelations about their industry friends.

One of the juiciest sections of the show is the rapid-fire round, where the actors answer the question asked by the host Karan Johar. Meanwhile, in the latest episode, though Arjun Kapoor was not seen on the screen he made his presence felt to the audience. During the rapid fire round, KJo asked who would be arrested for committing the following crimes- gossiping and flirting. To answer the question, Varun took Arjun Kapoor's name as his answer.

This came as a shock to Karan and he further insisted the actor and asked him whether Arjun is sliding to other celebs DM, to which Varun replied, that “once in a while." Giving a hilarious response to the question, Anil Kapoor said, “uska breakup ho jayega."

For the unversed, Arjun Kapoor is currently in relation with Malaika Arora. Apart from that, during the episode, on asked whose Instagram handles Varun loves the most, the actor showered compliments on Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff.

In order to make the episode more entertaining, Anil Kapoor was seen grooving to some of his favourite Bollywood hit songs. Koffee With Karan Season 7 is one of the most entertaining shows. The episode is already down with 11 episodes, and the first episode of the show featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

So far, the 11 episodes have featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ishan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor,