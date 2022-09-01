KWK 7: Kriti Sanon Says Aditya Roy Kapur Is A Fun Guy Around Amid Dating Rumours

Kriti Sanon is currently the buzz of the tinsel town. From her professional front to her personal front everything is the talk of the town. Yes! Kriti recently won the best actress award for her Mimi performance and is beaming with happiness. And now, the actress is making headlines for her 'Canoodling' with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Kriti Sanon with her 'Heropanti' co-star appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 and revealed some 'goss-worthy' things. With each episode of 'Koffee with Karan', filmmaker Karan Johar has made stars reveal some interesting details about their personal lives and now Kriti was the one who did the same.

For the gossipmongers, the highlight of the episode must have been a moment when Karan kept prodding Kriti about whether something was cooking between her and Aditya Roy Kapur. While Kriti did not reveal anything, she hinted later that some flirting might be happening between the two.

During a point in the episode, Karan mentioned that Kriti and Aditya were seen canoodling in a corner at his party. Karan said, "Kriti you have been single for a while now, Is there anybody? There were rumours, I mean it came from...somewhere in my party that Oh Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur look so good together. We caught the canoodling in a corner, as in chatting."

Responding to this, Kriti, said: "We do look good together but you know me, I don't canoodle in a corner! But yes, we were talking and he is a fun guy to be around."

Kriti on the show also revealed that she has been single for a while now and is looking to get back in that 'dating space'. Apart from Aditya, Kriti thinks she would look good with Sidharth Malhotra, however, that he is now taken which is a no for her.

On the work front, Kriti has a pretty busy schedule as she will be seen in Shehzaada with Kartik Aaryan, 'Ganpath' with Tiger and in Bhediya with Varun Dhawan and Adipurush with Prabhas.