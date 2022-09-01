KWK 7: Karan Johar Reveals He 'Nearly Got Caught' While Making Out On Plane's Washroom

Karan Johar, the most talked-about filmmaker in the Bollywood industry has recently revealed a messy incident from his life on his popular chat show Koffee with Karan Season 7. The recent episode of the show featured Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, and the wait for the episode was worth it.

The iconic section of the show the 'Rapid Fire' round is all about entertainment, juicy revelations, and many more. During the rapid-fire round, the host Karan asked Tiger Shroff about the weirdest place where he has made out. To which the actor replied, "I mean it's not weird, but I thought it was pretty adventurous of me, up in the air."

With a quick reaction, Karan asked Tiger whether he belonged to the 'Oh! Mile high club?' and further said that it's strange how people do it. Further, KJo said that he will take deets on the incident after the show wraps up.

Later, the host revealed that even he tried to be a member of the 'Mile High club'. However, he nearly 'got caught', and the scenario in no time turned into a messy situation. The show was filled with entertainment.

Earlier this year, the filmmaker revealed that there are some things that he regrets including not being able to focus on his life.

During an interview with Film Companion, Kjo said that as a parent he feels fulfilled. However, he lacked somewhere in relationship building.

"As a parent, I feel very fulfilled today. And thank God I took that step, and I think I took that step five years too late. I wish I had done that even earlier. But I feel that in all this relationship building, producer building, studio building, I let myself take a back seat in my personal life," Karan Johar was quoted as saying by Film Companion.