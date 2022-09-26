KWK 7: Karan Johar, Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhatt Team Up To Announce ‘Koffee’ Awards | Watch

Karan Johar’s famous talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 7, is all set to premiere its grand finale this week. The season will culminate with the prestigious ‘Koffee’ awards being handed over to the guests who arrived this season.

Taking to his social media account, Karan Johar posted a video of the upcoming episode. The glimpse showcased top social media influencers Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait and Niharika as part of the Koffee jury for the episode.

“It's the award season and a very special jury takes the couch this episode to decide the best of the best from this season! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 13 streaming this Thursday 12am only on Disney+ Hotstar,” read the caption Karan Johar’s Instagram post.

Last week, the’ ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’ stars Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Panday along with Gauri Khan grace the couch. Breaking her silence over son Aryan Khan’s arrest, Gauri made statements on how the family suffered the tough times.

During one segment, Karan asked Gauri, “It has been such a tough ride for him (Shah Rukh Khan) not just professionally but everything that the family has been through personally, and you all have emerged so strongly as a family. I know you as a mother and him as a father, we are members of the same family and I feel like I am your children’s godparent as well. It hasn’t been easy, and Gauri, you have emerged stronger than ever. What do you have to say about your own handling tough times when families go through something like this?”

To this, the star wife replied, “As a family, we have been through, nothing can be worse than what we have just been through, as a mother, as a parent. But today, where we all stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone. All our friends, and so many people who we didn’t know, so many messages and so much of love. We feel blessed. I am grateful to everyone who helped us through this.”

The last episode of Koffee With Karan 7 will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar this Thursday.