KWK 7: Gauri Khan Breaks Silence On Aryan’s Arrest: ‘Nothing Can Be Worse Than What We’ve Been Through’

Gauri Khan appeared on the latest episode of Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee With Karan 7’, along with ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’ stars Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Panday. The trio aced the glam quotient and were at their candid best at KJo’s controversial show.

Whether it was talking about their daughters’ dating life or their star husbands, the star wives stole the show with their prompt replies. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, also broke her silence on son Aryan Khan’s arrest and spoke about how it affected their family.

Speaking about the turbulent time for the first time, Karan asked Gauri that “It has been such a tough ride for him (Shah Rukh Khan) not just professionally but everything that the family has been through personally, and you all have emerged so strongly as a family. I know you as a mother and him as a father, we are members of the same family and I feel like I am your children’s godparent as well. It hasn’t been easy, and Gauri, you have emerged stronger than ever. What do you have to say about your own handling of tough times when families go through something like this?”

To this, Gauri replied how they feel blessed with all the love of fans and friends. “As a family, we have been through, nothing can be worse than what we have just been through, as a mother, as a parent. But today, where we all stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone. All our friends, and so many people who we didn’t know, so many messages and so much of love. We feel blessed. I am grateful to everyone who helped us through this.”

Shah Rukh and Gauri’s son Aryan Khan was arrested last year on October 2 following a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on a cruise. Aryan was kept in jail for 25 days after his arrest by the Bombay High Court, and was later granted bail.