KWK 7: Did Ananya Panday Date Kartik Aaryan? Mom Bhavana Reacts To Why ‘They Should Have Kept It Together’

The latest episode of Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ aired on Wednesday, and as usual, ended up spilling several beans. Bollywood WAGS, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Panday took to the couch on the recent episode and spoke about the ‘fabulous lives’.

The episode saw Karan Johar asking questions related to the star wives’ personal lives; including their husbands, kids and work-life balance. While Gauri and Maheep await their daughters’ debut into the world of films, Bhavana answers questions related to her star daughter Ananya Panday.

During one round, Bhavana was asked by Karan that out of all of the ‘Liger’ star’s co-stars, whom does she look the best with. To this, Bhavana smartly named all her co-stars and said “Ananya looks best with Kartik, acts the best with Ishaan Khatter, dances the best with Tiger Shroff and sings the best with Siddhant Chaturvedi.”

Unsatisfied with her answer, KJo asked her to give just one answer, to which Bhavana promptly replied, ‘Kartik’. Karan then quickly followed with, “then what happened, why did they break up?"

Bhavana, seemingly surprised and flustered, replied to his question saying that she thought he was talking about “on screen."

Karan said that he meant if they looked so good, they should have kept it together. Fans were left surprised when Ananya’s mom Bhavana said, “I don’t know, never say never.”

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starred together in the 2019-film, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ and were rumored to be dating at the time. The two were also often spotted together and made for a good looking duo.

Kartik Aaryan was then linked to his ‘Love Aaj Kal’ co-star Sara Ali Khan, whom he dated for roughly a year. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday dated her ‘Khaali Peeli’ co-star Ishaan Khattar for over 3 years, and broke up with him early this year.