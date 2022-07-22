KWK 7: Akshay Kumar Opens Up On Being Called 'Canadian Kumar', Says 'I Don't Care'

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan was one of the most awaited ones. The episode featured Akshay Kumar and South's fame Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Needless to say, the episode was filled with gossip, juicy revelations, and lots of entertainment. While Samantha opened up about his separation from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, Akshay Kumar answered the question about his Canadian citizenship. Akshay Kumar and Samantha indulged in friendly banter with the host Karan Johar.

During one of the segments, Karan asked Akshay his reaction when people troll him for holding Canadian citizenship.

To which the actor replied, “At the most, they write about Canada. Which I don’t care about." Mocking the actor, KJo emphasised that ‘trolls call him Canada Kumar’, to which the actor responded by saying, “Yeah Canada Kumar. Okay, call me that."

The next interesting question that KJo asked Kumar was about him sharing the screen space with a younger actress and the troll and criticism he face because of it.

Answering the question, Akshay said, “They are jealous. Why shouldn’t I? I can work with them. Lagta hun kya 55 ka (Do I look 55)?"

In another question, Karan Johar asked Akshay who would be one GenZ actor with whom he would like to share his cherished title of ‘Khiladi’

Responding to the question quickly, Akshay said, “Tiger Shroff".

Meanwhile, talking about Akshay's work front, the actor will be next seen in Anand L Rai’s directorial Raksha Bandhan. The movie is a Hindi-comedy drama film and will hit the big screens on August 11, 2022. The movie will feature Bhumi Pednekar, Seema Pahwa, Sahejmeen Kaur, and Deepika Khanna.

Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in Ram Setu, Kathputli, Selfiee, OMG 2, and Capsule Gill. Akshay Kumar is taking up way too many back-to-back projects and he is ready to enthrall his fans.