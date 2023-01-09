'Kuttey's 'Tere Saath' Song Out: Helpless Radhika Madan Marries Someone Else Despite Being In Love With Shardul | WATCH

Arjun Kapoor and Radhika Madan are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming highly-anticipated film Kuttey, which is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Now, on Monday, the makers released the new song, titled Tere Saath, from the upcoming movie, starring Madan in a fearless avatar.

The song features Radhika Madan tying the knot with someone else despite being in love with Shardul's character. The song has been crooned by Vishal Bhardwaj and Guzar has penned the lyrics.

Vishal Bhardwaj directed Radhika Madan in her debut film Pataakha in 2018 and he again approached her with Kuttey. Recently, in an interview with PTI, Radhika told, "Vishal ji is like family to me. I have known Aasmaan since Pataakha, he was assisting Vishal ji. He was finishing his studies then and was writing a script at that point, but I didn't know it was Kuttey. It had no name at that point."

She further added, "The one thing he has taught me is to live by my truth and not get lured by the delusion and superficiality of the industry. Always chase the truth and be honest. He doesn't tell me what to do and what not to do. He wants me to make my own career fall, rise and learn from my mistakes."

The black-comedy thriller movie, Kuttey, is being bankrolled by Vishal Bhardwaj Films, T-Series Films, and Luv Films. Apart from Arjun, Radhika and Tabu, Kuttey also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Shardul Bharadwaj, Konkona Sen Gupta, and Kumud Mishra. The movie will hit the theatres on January 13, 2023.

Though the movie is still a week away from its theatrical release, the makers will be organizing a musical evening called Mahefil-e-Khas in Mumbai on January 10, that is, tomorrow.