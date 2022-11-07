Kuttey Release Date: Arjun Kapoor And Radhika Madan's Suspense Thriller To Now Arrive In Theaters On THIS Date

'Kuttey' starring Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan and Tabu in lead roles will now arrive in 2023. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor and Tabu-starrer film ‘Kuttey’, which was initially slated to be released on November 4, has now been postponed to next year. Taking to social media platforms, the makers of the film made the official announcement.

Sharing the new release date, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s production house wrote, “Bring in the New Year with Kuttey, releasing in cinemas on 13th January, 2023.” Take a look:

Apart from Arjun Kapoor and Tabu, ‘Kuttey’ also stars Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.

The film also marks Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut. Aasmaan has also penned the screenplay of ‘Kuttey’ along with father Vishal Bhardwaj.

‘Kuttey’ has been bankrolled by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-series, and produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj. The film was initially slated to clash at the box-office with three other Bollywood theatrical releases.

With a change in the release date, ‘Kuttey’ averted clashing with Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar-starrer ‘Phone Bhoot’. It also avoided clashing at the box-office with Arjun’s sister Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Mili’ and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi-starrer ‘Double XL’.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in ‘Ek Villain Returns’. The film also starred Disha Patani, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles.

Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in the suspense-drama film ‘The Lady Killer’. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, the film is being helmed by Ajay Bahl and is expected to release next year.

Talking about his role of a small-town playboy, Arjun Kapoor said that the film was emotionally and mentally taxing for him.

“Lady Killer is something else. I have given a lot to that film. Mentally and emotionally, The Lady Killer has been intense and raw for Bhumi and I. It is very real in that sense as a love story. That’s why I went on holiday after that. I shot for about 45 days for that film and went away on a break. I needed to get out of that space,” told Arjun Kapoor in an interview to PTI.