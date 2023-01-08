'Kuttey': Makers To Hold Musical Evening Ahead Of Film's Release; Gulzar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj To Perform

Arjun Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Kuttey, co-starring Tabu, Radhika Madan, and more. Though the movie is still a week away from its theatrical release, the makers have organized a musical evening called Mahefil-e-Khas that will be held in Mumbai on January 10.

According to a source close to Bollywood Hungama, the event will be attended by Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Vishal Bhardwaj, Gulzar, Rekha Bhardwaj, Shardul Bhardwaj, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah, and others. It will also see performances by Vishal Bhardwaj and Rekha Bhardwaj as well as Gulzar.

The source revealed, "Along with being one of the producers of the film, Vishal Bhardwaj has also composed the songs. He has yet again collaborated with the legendary lyricist Gulzar. After Maachis, Vishal has considered Gulzar saab his mentor. Gulzar saab is also fond of the Bhardwaj's, so it is only fitting that he unveils the music of Aasmaan’s first film. Other musicians, like Vishal Dadlani, who has sung in the movie, will also perform at the do."

Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Vishal Bhardwaj's son, is all set to make his directorial debut with the black comedy thriller Kuttey. The film is being bankrolled by Vishal Bhardwaj Films, T-Series Films, and Luv Films. Apart from Arjun, Radhika and Tabu, Kuttey also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Shardul Bharadwaj, Konkona Sen Gupta, and Kumud Mishra. The movie will hit the theatres on January 13, 2023.

According to News 18, talking about the film, Arjun Kapoor had said, "For me, ‘Kuttey’ is a very special film. I got the opportunity to work with a talented film-maker like Luv Ranjan, a remarkable debutant director like Aasman Bhardwaj, getting to know Vishal Bhardwaj as a producer, writer, and music composer, Gulzar Saab who has penned the lyrics and some of the best actors of our country like Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseer sir, Kumud ji, Shardul Bhardwaj and Radhika Madan."