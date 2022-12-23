'Kuttey' First Song Titled 'Awara Dogs' Features Arjun Kapoor And Tabu's Tough Faceoff | WATCH

The first song from Arjun Kapoor and Tabu-starrer upcoming film Kuttey is finally out. While the initial scenes of the song feature the 'Gunday' actor and Tabu in a tough face-off, later the duo break into a dance sequence. The song also features Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Kumud Mishra.

Sharing the announcement regarding the release of the song, titled 'Awara Dogs,' Arjun Kapoor wrote on his Instagram handle, "Stray to the beats of #AwaaraDogs Song out now!" Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the song's lyrics have been written by Gulzar. While Vishal Dadlani has crooned the track, Debarpito Saha has bankrolled the music.

The music of Awaara Dogs has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The lyrics are by Gulzar. The track has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and the music producer is Debarpito Saha.

Recently, the 2 States actor headed to his social media space and shared the much-awaited poster of his forthcoming highly-anticipated flick. Sharing the short clip from his upcoming film on his Instagram handle, Kapoor wrote in the caption, "1 Haddi aur 7 Kuttey (One bone and seven dogs)! (bone and dog emojis) Let the bhasad (chaos) begin. #Kuttey in cinemas 13th January."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Vishal Bhardwaj's son, is all set to make his directorial debut in 2023 with the black comedy thriller Kuttey. The film is being bankrolled by Vishal Bhardwaj Films, T-Series Films, and Luv Films. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Shardul Bharadwaj, Konkona Sen Gupta and Kumud Mishra. Kuttey will hit the theatres on January 13, 2023.