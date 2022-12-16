'Kuttey' First Look Out: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu Look Intense As Cops In Film's Motion Poster | WATCH

The first look of Kuttey, starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu and Radhika Madan in the lead roles, is finally out. On Friday, the 2 States actor headed to his social media space and shared the much-awaited poster of the forthcoming highly-anticipated flick.

Sharing the short clip from his upcoming film on his Instagram handle, Kapoor wrote in the caption, "1 Haddi aur 7 Kuttey (One bone and seven dogs)! (bone and dog emojis) Let the bhasad (chaos) begin. #Kuttey in cinemas 13th January."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

The clip features Arjun Kapoor's voiceover as he says, "Goliya sar pe maarde, matter khatam (Shoot in the head, end the matter)." In the clip, he could be seen dressed in a police uniform, while Tabu is also seen dressed as a cop. Her voiceover says, "Sher bhookha ho toh kya zeher khalega (If the tiger is hungry should it eat poison)?"

As Radhika is seen holding a gun, she says, "Tere saath jeena hai, mere saath marr na bro (I want to live with you, why don't you die with me)?" Kumud Mishra, who could be seen holding a rifle, says, "Phaapda, undi aur thepla khila khila ke oil and natural gas mein toilet khol diya hai peth mein. Ise toh main uraunga (By feeding snacks there is an oil and natural gas toilet in the stomach. I'll blow him up)."

Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Vishal Bhardwaj's son, is all set to make his directorial debut in 2023 with the black comedy thriller Kuttey. The film is being bankrolled by Vishal Bhardwaj Films, T-Series Films, and Luv Films. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Shardul Bharadwaj, Konkona Sen Gupta and Kumud Mishra. Kuttey will hit the theatres on January 13, 2023.