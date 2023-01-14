Kuttey Box Office Collection Day 1: Arjun Kapoor-Tabu Starrer Witness Dull Start; Theatres Remain Empty

Filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj's son Aasmaan Bharadwaj has marked his directorial debut with multi-starrer 'Kuttey' which saw a rather slow start on day one of its releases. The multi-starrer film opened at Rs 1.07 Crore on day one of its release at the domestic box office.

The dark comedy was the first major Hindi release of 2023 starring Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madaan, and Shardul Bhardwaj in lead roles.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday shared a poster of 'Kuttey' on Twitter, where he wrote, "#Kuttey has a slow start on Day 1… Gathered pace in the evening shows at premium multiplexes… Needs to see a miraculous turnaround on Day 2 and 3… Fri 1.07 cr. #India biz."

Having a fast-paced first half, the second half is rather tad slow with unnecessary twists and bind-ups, where the chaotic puzzles will take you on a boring stroll. However, the last half-an-hour is kindly impactful and hilarious, but somehow the whole incorporation of the film takes a mild setback.

The story of 'Kuttey' revolves around three gangs following a money-loaded van crossing each other's paths on a rainy night on the outskirts of Mumbai which is followed by blood, bullets, and betrayal.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Arjun Kapoor was seen praising the work of Aasmaan Bharadwaj, where in a conversation with PTI he said, "He was so clear that we had to just pay attention to what he wanted. He didn't come with questions, in the sense, he was excited to see what we did, but genuinely, he was very clear."

He also added, "Sometimes, we asked if he got it, but he had no doubts. He knew exactly why he needed what he needed, and he'd move on to the next shot. There was a certain structure in which he made the film, he was very precise."

Interestingly, the film's music is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, who also composed the title track and film 'Kaminey' starring Shahid Kapoor, who recreated the 'Kaminey' title track in his son's film.

The film is produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Rekha Bharadwaj, and Vishal Bhardwaj, and was backed up by Luv Films and Vishal Bharadwaj Films. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.