New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Arjun Kapoor is on a roll, after dropping an interesting trailer of his upcoming film 'Bhoot Police', the actor announced a new film titled 'Kuttey'. Yes, you read that right! The film has been directed by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj and also has some of the most amazing actors on board.

Apart from Kapoor, Kuttey stars famous names like Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj in key roles.

Everyone took to their social media handles to share the most poster of the film. Dropping the video on his official Instagram account, Arjun captioned his post saying, "Na yeh Baukte hain na gurrate hain... Bas kaat te hain! Presenting Kuttey". This roughly translates into "neither they bark nor growl... they just bite."

As soon as the motion poster found its way to the internet, fans could not help but post their reactions. One user wrote, "𝔻𝕒𝕞𝕞.. 𝕃𝕠𝕧𝕖 𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕤" while another one said, "Bhai First Time Apki Film Ke Liye Itna Exited Hua Hu... All Time Blockblaster Maan Ke Chalo."

Meanwhile, talking about 'Kuttey', the film has been produced by Vishal Bhardwaj, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj.

For the unversed, director Aasmaan has studied filmmaking at the School Of Visual Arts, New York. He has assisted his father on films like 'Kaminey', '7 Khoon Maaf' and 'Matru ki Bijlee ka Mandola'.

